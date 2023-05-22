LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a few months since a massive fire broke out at the Macht Village Program’s building in Lawrence, and investigators are still stumped as to what could have caused the fire.

According to Lawrence Fire Chief Luke Pasterski, the lead investigator has labeled the cause of the fire as “undetermined.” Authorities say that the extensive damage to the building and the roof collapsing have hindered the ability to determine a central cause of the fire.

Pasterski says he has not received an official written report yet, but as of right now, the cause of the fire is labeled as “undetermined.”

On January 12, 2023, multiple crews responded to the massive fire at the building that assisted children and young adults with severe emotional and behavioral problems.

Crews attempted to enter the building, but just before, part of the building started to collapse, causing a blockage. There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Just last week, Local 5 News caught up with CEO Tim Macht, who said their temporary location in De Pere could turn into a permanent fixture.

“I think the early indications are that this might be our long-term home,” said Macht. “We haven’t truly come to grips with all of that yet.”

Despite losing a few days of service following the fire, the program did not lose any of its clients and is fitting in nicely in the City of De Pere.