Investigators release new details in death of Manitowoc County Jail inmate

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A cause of death has yet to be determined for the man who died in the Manitowoc County Jail earlier this week.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a Manitowoc County Correctional Officer was conducting rounds on the third floor of the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed an inmate laying on a mattress in an awkward position.

Officers began life-saving measures on the unresponsive inmate, 36-year-old Justin Hall of Manitowoc, but were unsuccessful and Hall was ultimately pronounced dead.

Hall’s autopsy was complete on Thursday but a cause of death determination is pending toxicology results.

During the investigation, authorities say detectives determined criminal activity related to narcotics distribution was occurring by another inmate in the Manitowoc County Jail. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says they are awaiting toxicology results from Hall’s autopsy to determine how this drug distribution may have contributed to his death.

Detectives will be referring charges to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may be referred when Hall’s autopsy findings are complete.

Authorities say toxicology results can take eight weeks or more.

