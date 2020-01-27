Iola man in custody after alleged fatal stabbing in road rage incident

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Iola man could be facing life in prison after being arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in a road rage incident.

According to the criminal complaint from Waupaca County, emergency crews were called to the scene of a 42-year-old Mukwonago man laying on the ground struggling to breathe.

The 9-1-1 call came from the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, of which the victim was a passenger.

The complaint states the driver of the Silverado nearly hit a passing Ford F150 driven by a 25-year-old woman; 23-year-old Tyler Knutson of Iola was a passenger.

According to witness reports cited in the complaint, the Silverado began following the Ford. Both drivers described aggressive driving on the part of the other, including following too closely, blinking between high and low beams, and the lead vehicle braking many times.

The Ford pickup then pulled into the driveway of Knutson’s cousin and the Silverado pulled into an adjacent driveway. Both drivers left their trucks and started shouting at each other.

According to the complaint, the passengers also got out of each truck. Knutson later told police the Mukwonago man yelled at his girlfriend that she needed to learn how to drive. Knutson said he shouted back that, “It wasn’t his responsibility to teach her to drive.”

Knutson is quoted in the complaint to have told officers he, “Didn’t back down,” indicating that he and the passenger of the Silverado were pushing each other when they both fell. Knutson said he didn’t want the Mukwonago man to hurt his face or break any bones so he took out his knife and “poked him”.

The complaint says Knutson then ran into the house and his girlfriend left. At that point the driver of the Silverado called 9-1-1.

Officers executed a search warrant and found the knife inside the home. The complaint describes the knife as a pocket knife with a 3” blade.

An autopsy was performed on January 27, and it was determined the Mukwonago man died of a single stab wound to the neck with an approximate 3” depth.

The driver of the Silverado was later arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, 1st offense.