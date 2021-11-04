Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman, remains not found

URBANDALE, Iowa (WFRV) – An Iowa man has been charged with murdering a Wisconsin woman, who was reported missing back in June.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old James Klever has been charged with Murder 1st for the death and disappearance of 30-year-old Rachel Reuter. Klever is from Mt. Ayr, Iowa and Reuter is from Cassville, Wis.

Authorities say that Reuter was originally reported missing by her father on June 16, 2021. Evidence in the case led investigators to a residence in Bondurant, Iowa.

Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The incident was moved from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation following information and evidence gathered by officials. It is believed that Klever killed Reuter in the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, at the Bondurant residence.

Reuter’s remains reportedly have not yet been found.

Authorities ask anyone that saw or had contact with Reuter or Klever in June 2021 to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3334.

Cassville is in Grant County and about four hours southwest of Green Bay.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.