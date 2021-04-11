Iraq war Veterans develop Guided App to help fellow Vets and Civilians

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- After service tours in Iraq, Army Veterans Steve Fuller and Phillips McWilliams returned home with a new business idea. They collectively developed a mobile app called Guided which provides real-time access assistance to it’s subscribers. “The app is a platform that provides an interface for customers to get in contact with on demand video calls with professionals and experts,” said Steve Fuller Co-Founder and CEO of Guided App.

The app covers three areas, plumbing, interior design, and education. “With our platform, it puts you directly in touch with experts. It’s hopefully a better solution for that type of knowledge,” said Fuller. The concept is simple, get immediate assistance in your local area through local companies that are signed up with the app. “This is something I would use when I’m having an issue at my house,” said Phillips McWilliams Co-Founder and CEO of Guided App. McWilliams says that this would be compared to a ride sharing service, where you can hop on the app, identify the issue, submit and get a video call from a local licensed professional. “This is a great app, especially if you are having let’s say a plumbing issue on a weekend or late at night after hours. You would be able to get the help you need right away,” said McWilliams

For McWilliams and Fuller, their time in the Army lead to a great bond and friendship. “I did two tours in Iraq from 2005-2008 and it was before my second deployment where I met Phillips. He joined our unit between those two deployments,” said Fuller. They both saw combat and relied on each other to get through it. “During my deployment, we really got to know one another and when you’re in those circumstances together, you become fast friends,” said McWilliams.

Now business partners, they are constantly looking for ways to help fellow Veterans as well as Civilians. “We don’t want this app to be just about home improvement or home maintenance. It really is a platform for any professional or anyone with a unique or specific expertise,” said Fuller. For those who have chosen to homeschool or have their children learn virtually, there are professional instructors on the app as well. Guided app is live now and available on Apple and Google Play.