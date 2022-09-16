APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence.

Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.

Irish Fest Fox Cities is a family-friendly celebration of all things Irish and Celtic. With live music by world-renowned Irish and Scottish bands, cultural education experiences, children’s activities, and so much more, there is something to do for the whole family.

“The mission of our Festival is to produce a family-friendly event that exposes Fox Cities residents to the richness of Irish heritage, history, music, & culture, and adds to the quality of life in our community,” explained John Hogerty, Irish Fest Fox Cities Board Chair.

Families interested in attending the event can do so from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday for as cheap as $15 per ticket.

Tickets are available at the event and are $15 for Friday only, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for both Friday and Saturday’s festivities. Children 12 and under are free.

Those interested in a VIP experience can do so for $100 at the gate, where you’ll receive a two-day pass, access to VIP-covered areas, special front stage viewing areas, complimentary food and soda, discounted alcoholic drinks, and meet-and-greet opportunities with entertainers.

The entertainment schedule is busy for Irish Fest Fox Cities:

Friday’s Lineup 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Steps 6:30 p.m. Gaelic Storm 8:30 p.m. Skerryvore

Saturday’s Lineup 10:45 a.m. Opening Ceremony 11:00 a.m. Schauer Irish Dancers 11:30 a.m. Paddygrass 12:45 p.m. Liam Kantor and Friends 2:00 p.m. STEAM 3:30 p.m. Rising Gael 4:45 p.m. Atlantic Steps 6:30 p.m. Skerryvore 8:30 p.m. Gaelic Storm



Guests that are over the age of 21 can enjoy a variety of Irish alcohol beverages including Guinness, Five Farms Irish Cream, Smithwicks, Harp, and Bunratty Meade.

McGuinness Irish Pub will host a series of events during the festival, including a traditional Irish Breakfast on Saturday along with an Irish Whiskey tasting at 2:00 p.m.

The full schedule of events and activities can be found here.