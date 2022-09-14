DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good.

The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.

With a prestigious location right on the Fox River, the building will be taken over by Nuks Thai Cuisine, which will move over from 1350 Marine Street in the City of Green Bay.

“We are happy for the new tenants and look forward to all they will do for De Pere’s restaurant scene,” wrote the Ennis Inn and Pub on its Facebook page. “We wish them the best on their new endeavor.”

The Ennis Inn and Pub do have a Green Bay location under the name of the St. Brendan’s Inn and officials are urging those interested in Irish cuisine to check out that location, as the dishes and drink recipes are similar to that at the Ennis Inn and Pub.

Nuks Thai Cuisine was scheduled to open on Wednesday, but will now open on Friday, September 16. Officials say the moving process has delayed the opening of the location.

“We are trying to make the move as smooth as possible,” said officials with Nuks Thai Cuisine on its Facebook page. “Having short-staffed is very hard to run both businesses.”

The business is asking all those eager to try out the Thai restaurant to remain patient throughout the moving process.

Nuks Thai Cuisine will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Friday.

For more information about the newest De Pere restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.