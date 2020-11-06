GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Iron Duck Restaurant offering breakfast with burrito trailer

Local News

Open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6:30-10:30 a.m., Saturdays from 8-noon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A delicious new breakfast spot is gaining lots of attention from local breakfast lovers.

It’s the Iron Duck burrito trailer and they specialize in breakfast burritos and homemade salsas. Despite opening during a pandemic- the owners say that they are seeing plenty of regulars visit the trailer.

“Honestly overwhelming, almost the amount of support, the amount of people that really loved it,” says Caleb Suda, co-owner of the Iron Duck. “I’ve had many people on a weekly basis driving from Appleton and driving from Menasha just to grab a burrito and say hello and support a local business. We are incredibly humbled and honored that people want to drive that far to come say hello and grab a burrito.”

The Iron Duck burrito trailer in Howard is open Tuesday through Fridays from 6:30 – 10:30. They are also open on Saturdays from 8 until noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco overcomes off-court adversity, dominates heading to state

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl