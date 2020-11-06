Iron Duck Restaurant offering breakfast with burrito trailer

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A delicious new breakfast spot is gaining lots of attention from local breakfast lovers.

It’s the Iron Duck burrito trailer and they specialize in breakfast burritos and homemade salsas. Despite opening during a pandemic- the owners say that they are seeing plenty of regulars visit the trailer.

“Honestly overwhelming, almost the amount of support, the amount of people that really loved it,” says Caleb Suda, co-owner of the Iron Duck. “I’ve had many people on a weekly basis driving from Appleton and driving from Menasha just to grab a burrito and say hello and support a local business. We are incredibly humbled and honored that people want to drive that far to come say hello and grab a burrito.”

The Iron Duck burrito trailer in Howard is open Tuesday through Fridays from 6:30 – 10:30. They are also open on Saturdays from 8 until noon.