IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in the area of Iron River are actively searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to the Iron River Police Department, at 9:24 a.m. Central Time on Monday, the Flagstar Bank branch on Genesee Street was robbed.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wore a yellow jacket, khaki tear away pants. They drove off in a white/grey 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Authorities tell us a weapon was not shown during the robbery, but the suspect did show the bank employee a note.

If you have information about the suspect or incident, police ask that you do not approach the suspect or try to detain. Instead call 911.