IRS extends Economic Impact Payment registration deadline for non-filers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Tuesday the deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) has been extended to November 21, 2020, for non-filers.

According to the IRS, providing an additional five weeks beyond the original deadline will help those who don’t normally file a tax return and have not received their EIP get their money, “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” says IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS notes that taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file their 2019 tax return, will still have a deadline date of October 15.

Rettig shares, “Time is running out for those who don’t normally file a tax return to get their payments.”

If you are a non-filer and wish to register before the November 21 deadline, the IRS is asking residents to use the Non-Filers tool available here. For more information on the EIP registration extension visit, IRS.gov.

