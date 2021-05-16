IRS remind Wisconsinites of Monday’s tax deadline

(WFRV) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took one of the most stressful times of the year, tax season, and offered Wisconsin taxpayers some much-needed relief with a tax extension that will last until Monday, May 17 at midnight.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

And with only one day left in the tax extension deadline, the IRS is advising that any Wisconsin taxpayer who won’t make the May 17 deadline, file an extension request with the IRS and therefore avoid any late filing penalties. The IRS notes that taxpayers who file an extension request with the IRS will automatically receive an extension from the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use the free Wisconsin e-file online tool to file their state income taxes due to the tool’s speed and accuracy adding that 93 percent of taxpayers have filed electronically.

Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension. To access the tax extension application and for more resources and information regarding the Wisconsin tax extension, visit the DOR’s website.