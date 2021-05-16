IRS remind Wisconsinites of Monday’s tax deadline

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took one of the most stressful times of the year, tax season, and offered Wisconsin taxpayers some much-needed relief with a tax extension that will last until Monday, May 17 at midnight.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

And with only one day left in the tax extension deadline, the IRS is advising that any Wisconsin taxpayer who won’t make the May 17 deadline, file an extension request with the IRS and therefore avoid any late filing penalties. The IRS notes that taxpayers who file an extension request with the IRS will automatically receive an extension from the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use the free Wisconsin e-file online tool to file their state income taxes due to the tool’s speed and accuracy adding that 93 percent of taxpayers have filed electronically.

Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension. To access the tax extension application and for more resources and information regarding the Wisconsin tax extension, visit the DOR’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

De Pere Redbirds soccer flying high into spring tournament

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament