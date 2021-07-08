IRS reports Milwaukee one of 12 cities to hold event helping families register for Advance Child Tax Credit payments

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Filing for the Child Tax Credit for the first time can be confusing and stressful, so don’t do it alone. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it will be holding a series of events from July 9 through July 10 to help people who don’t normally file a federal tax return to register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) payments.

According to the IRS, in conjunction with partners in non-profit organizations, churches, community groups, and others, they will be hosting events in 12 cities across the nation, including one in Wisconsin, to help people quickly file income tax returns and register for the advance payments.

The cities chosen to hold these events include Milwaukee, Atlanta, New York, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Washington, DC/Maryland. The IRS reports the event in Milwaukee will be located at 211 W Wisconsin Avenue on July 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the events to go quickly and smoothly, people are encouraged to have the following information when they come to one of these events:

Social Security numbers for their children, Social Security numbers or Tax Identification Numbers for themselves and their spouse, a reliable mailing address, an email address, and their bank account information if they want to receive their payment by direct deposit.

IRS officials report the first monthly payments will be made starting July 15 with most families beginning to receive monthly payments without any additional action. Officials note that eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.

“This is part of a wider effort by the IRS to reach as many people as possible who don’t file a tax return but may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payments,” said Ken Corbin, IRS Wage and Investment Commissioner, and the agency’s Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer. “We encourage people to share this information widely and encourage those who need help to visit these locations.”