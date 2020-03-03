Is Amazon Distribution Center being built in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Construction is happening at a rapid pace on a new warehouse facility in the Town of Greenville.

In September, the Town Board approved a one hundred thousand square foot distribution center with ten thousand square feet of office space for a major retailer that ships and distributes packages and products.

Ever since the walls started going up – speculations have risen over whether or not the warehouse will be an Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The builder – Ryan Companies – signed a non-disclosure agreement with the building’s tenant and still haven’t released the end user to the town’s administration.

“We keep asking when are we going to find out,” says Community and Economic Development Director Michael Brown, “when is it going to be announced and they keep telling us they hope soon but we’re just waiting as well as everybody else.”

Greenville officials were told the warehouse will hire 140 to 160 permanent employees and an additional 60 seasonal employees.

The site’s close proximity to Appleton International Airport and the Regional Transportation Network were also major factors in the tenants decision to build along County CB.