(WFRV) – Have you ever been driving around and seen someone with a pair of headphones in while operating a vehicle and wondered, ‘Is that legal in Wisconsin?’

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), drivers are allowed to wear headphones while operating a motor vehicle.

However, officials say that if there is reason to believe that the headphones would interfere with the safe operation of a vehicle, a person could be charged with inattentive driving.

In Wisconsin, inattentive driving may result in a fine anywhere between $20-400.

A person may face additional penalties or even criminal charges if inattentive driving results in an accident that causes injury or death.

More information can be found on the WisDOT’s FAQ page.