Is it too cold for custard? Not according to this Oshkosh staple

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – While the wind chill is anything but pleasant, you can never go wrong with a little custard.

Leon’s Frozen Custard in Oshkosh has opened for the season – yes – in February.

The popular, old time destination opened in 1947 and continues the 1950s atmosphere with a drive up and much more.

This month marks the 74th year of the business, only having to delay a few days because of the cold weather.

Local 5 spoke to the general manager, Jeff Redemann about the opening, “We’ve been steady, I mean even though we reopened it’s still wintertime and winter sales are a far cry from what they are in summer, but ever since we unlocked the doors this morning, we’ve had a nice steady flow of customers.”

Leon’s is open 7 days a week

