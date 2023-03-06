(WFRV) – The price of gas is back on the rise in Wisconsin, and many areas have noticed around a 20¢ increase from last week’s prices.

According to AAA, the current average gas price across the state of Wisconsin is $3.24, but just last week, it was only $3.08.

One reason could be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks.

“Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine. Switching to summer blend usually adds about five to ten cents to the price of gasoline.”

Despite it being nowhere near summer in Wisconsin, some gas stations have received the summer blend gasoline.

City Last Week’s Average Current Average Appleton $3.02 $3.22 Fond du Lac $2.96 $3.25 Green Bay $3.05 $3.24 Oshkosh $3.04 $3.27 Sheboygan $3.07 $3.26 All prices are based on Regular gasoline, with data being provided by AAA.

Wisconsin is still under the national average as of Monday, March 6, 2023. The national average for gas is $3.40, while Wisconsin’s average is $3.24.

Iron County has the most expensive average gas price in the state at $3.39, while Kenosha County has the cheapest average at $3.13.