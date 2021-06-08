Isolated shooting incident at BP gas station in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at the BP gas station at the corner of Main Street and Baird Street.

GBPD responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station on Tuesday, June 8. An officer at the scene of the shooting told Local Five that no one was injured from the shooting.

Authorities believe the two parties involved in the shooting knew each other prior to the event.

Green Bay Police Patrol Sergant Rob Hock told Local Five that the suspect is not in custody but believes this is an isolated incident. Sergant Hock also believes the public is not in any immediate danger at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will be following this story and will update this story as more details come to light.