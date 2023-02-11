GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating a shooting that followed a disturbance on the city’s east side which resulted in one person dead and another injured.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of Clayton Place, where two people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the incident.

The release says that GBPD officers, detectives, and forensics staff are working the scene, including interviewing witnesses.

Officers believe the incident to be isolated due to the suspect and victims reportedly knowing each other.

It is not stated in the release, however, what time the incident took place.

GBPD was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida Police Department, and Green Bay Fire/Rescue.

No further information is being released due to the incident being an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-207675. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. You can also submit a tip online, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.