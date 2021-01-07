‘It all spiraled out of control very quickly’: Rep. Gallagher recounts riots at U.S. Capitol

(WFRV) – Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) sat down with CBS to discuss his recollection of yesterday’s events from Capitol Hill.

Rep. Gallagher never felt that his life was in danger, but after seeing some of the images he had some concern that his colleagues could be in danger.

“I was thinking that the closest thing this resembled was some things I saw in Iraq when I served in uniform over a decade ago. I mean, it was just chaotic, but I never really felt that my life was in danger. But when the images started to emerge, I thought that some of my colleagues who were on the House floor at the time, their life could be in danger,” says Rep. Gallagher.

According to officials, four people died as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol.

After the building was cleared and everyone reconvened Rep. Gallagher was surprised that there were still objections regarding the certification of the election.

“They went right back to the reckless suggestion that Congress had a role in overturning the election on January six. So I was, quite frankly, astounded at that,” says Rep. Gallagher.

In the early morning hours of Thursday Congress certified Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.