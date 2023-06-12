FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – When Marisa Anderson began her shift as a dispatcher in Door County on Friday, she never imagined one of her first calls would be from her 12-year-old son Landon reporting their house was on fire.

Anderson says, “I heard kids screaming in the background, and I could make out them saying ‘mom,’ but it didn’t click that it was my kids calling for me.”

While Landon and Anderson’s daughter Emma got out of the house safely, all of their pets died in the fire.

“My son is really beating himself up. He feels bad that he didn’t get the dogs out when he went out of the house, but I’m just reminding him how thankful I am that he’s still alive and he’s still here with me today because had he gone back in the house, it could’ve ended very differently,” Anderson says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Southern Door County Fire Department Chief Richard Olson says the fire started in the basement near an electrical appliance.

“[It’s] just kind of a tragic irony that the person that helps us help people is now the person who needed help,” Olson says.

Helping the Anderson family is the Southern Door County School District, which is collecting clothing donations on the family’s behalf.

Pupil Services Director David Desmond says, “As many school districts in Wisconsin are a focal point of any community, anytime that we’re able to help, whether it’s housing materials or if there’s anything else we can do, it means a lot to us as a district to help families.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Southern Door County Elementary and Middle School. Some of the clothing items the family is accepting include:

Size 6 women’s/Juniors clothes

Seven medium junior shirts

Men’s small pants, shorts, and jogging pants

Men’s medium shirts

Women’s size 20 tall jeans

Women’s or men’s size 2x shirts

Men’s size XL shirts

Men’s size 36×32 jeans

Marisa, her husband Jim, and their two children are currently staying at a hotel, and while they are not sure what is next, they are trying to remain positive.

“We have each other, and I’m very thankful that both my children are alive,” Anderson says.

If you would like to support the Andersons, click here.