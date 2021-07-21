‘It has been a hit’: Bar in Manitowoc offering apparent Rodgers-inspired beer

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A new beer being offered at a Manitowoc bar is not a ‘sour’ or ‘bitter’ but appears to take a dig at a certain quarterback who wears number 12.

The Fat Seagull in Manitowoc is selling a new beer called ‘Cry Baby 12’. The beer appears to be aimed at the ongoing standoff between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers wears the number 12 as well as having a pre-conceived notion of being a ‘diva.’

They do say that they have not made any mention of the beer being related to any particular person, and it was made to be a conversation starter among patrons.

Photo Courtesy of The Fat Seagull

The Fat Seagull tells Local 5 that the beer is an amber made by Point Brewery (which is located in Stevens Point), and they say the beer has been a hit. “It definitely is a conversation starter,” The Fat Seagull told Local 5.

They apparently had an opportunity to name a beer exclusively for their bar and they did just that.

Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension in the offseason that would have made him the highest-paid NFL player.