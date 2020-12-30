‘It has been an honor and a privilege,’ Sen. Dave Hansen thanks community ahead of retirement

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – State Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) is thanking all of the people in the 30th Senate District before his retirement.

Before Sen. Hansen was elected, he served on the Brown County Board and worked as a truck driver for the City of Green Bay.

Hansen says he will never forget his blue-collar roots and wound up becoming a tireless fighter for working and low-income families.

He was elected in Jan. 2001, after beating then-incumbent State Senator Gary Drzewiecki, Hansen went on to win a rematch in 2004 garnering over 54% of the vote.

In 2008, he received over 60% of the vote against former Green Bay city council member Chad Fradette.

Three years later, Hansen was the first State Senator to face a recall election after Democratic senators went to Illinois to delay a vote on legislation that would remove collective bargaining rights for thousands of public employees in 2011.

Hansen wound up winning the election, receiving over 60% of the vote.

In 2012, after the Republicans gerrymandered the 30th District, Hansen received his highest vote percentage in a competitive election gaining over 54% of the vote against John Macco.

In his final campaign in 2016 he defeated Eric Wimberger in a narrow win with President Trump at the top of the ticket.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the 30th District and Northeast Wisconsin. During that time I’ve made a lot of new friends and met amazing people along the way. To be elected in 2000 and then re-elected five times since is something I never imagined would happen and I owe it all to the thousands of people who have supported me throughout my time in office. Thank you to everyone in the 30th District for the past twenty years and my best wishes for a safe, healthy new year,” says Sen. Hansen.

