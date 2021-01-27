“It is good to have a date but we can do more:” Green Bay parents react to district’s plan to return to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the Green Bay Area School District, dates are being set.

“We got a date from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for vaccination of our staff,” Superintendent Stephen Murley told Local 5.

Vaccinations for school staff are tentatively set for March 1st.

“Bit disappointed that it’s as far out as it is,” Murley said, “but I understand that they certainly have a lot of challenges in meeting vaccination requests and needs.”

Setting that date means another can be established: the district announced Wednesday morning that in-person learning will resume on March 29th.

According to the plan, elementary, sixth and ninth grade students will return the first week.

On April 5th, all students will be back, but the middle and high schoolers will be returning to blended learning.

On Wednesdays, all students will learn virtually.

“It is good to have a date but we can do more,” Barbara Coniff, a district parent, said.

Parents like Coniff who have fought for the return of in-person learning say they’re not done pushing.

“I’m the guardian of my child’s health,” she said. “That’s my role and responsibility. And when I see how my child learns and his virtual performance is substandard compared to his in-person performance, I’m going to advocate for that choice.”

Other parents say that over the course of the past year they’ve lost trust in the district.

“These dates that they’ve proposed aren’t even firm,” Brook Andrews told Local 5, “so I think it’s false. I think it’s false advertising. I think it’s creating false hope for people.”

District officials say they’re planning around the vaccine to provide consistency.

“Once we open, we want to be able to stay open,” Murley explained. “We don’t want to toggle back and forth between having kids on site and having kids in a virtual environment.”

Parents plan to continue the fight for a return to fully in-person learning.

“I won’t stop fighting for the kids in our district until we get what they deserve, what’s absolutely necessary for them,” Andrews said.