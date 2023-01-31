GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.

The complaint says someone saw a woman make threats online and on Snapchat to come and ‘shoot the facility up’. This information was provided to the hospital.

It is mentioned that Lee knew a patient at the hospital, and authorities did not know if she had access to a weapon. Screenshots were provided to authorities that showed the threats.

The messages came from a woman identified as ‘Cat’ and part of the message stated:

Oh, there won’t be a hospital bc I’m about to go in there and shoot that place up. They’ve been pissing me off all morning. They won’t let me call her. I’ve tried multiple times. Messages sent from a woman identified as ‘Cat’

Authorities used a log to find Lee’s address and confirmed that she was in fact the suspect making the threats. Around 1:30 p.m. police went to Lee’s address and spoke with her.

When she was asked if she made threats to shoot the facility, Lee reportedly admitted to making the threats. She also said she wasn’t going to act on it.

Lee explained that she was frustrated at the facility. She was upset with the communication, poor food and quality of doctors at the facility.

It was mentioned that Lee reiterated that she wasn’t going to actually do it and that it was ‘Gen Z humor’.

Lee is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Lee had her initial appearance in court on January 31 at 2 p.m. She is scheduled to be back in court on February 15 at 9:30 for her preliminary hearing.

Arrest records show that Lee was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.