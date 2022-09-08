APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime.

ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.

“It floored me when he said that was what he wanted for his birthday. You just never know what he is going to say. That’s exactly who he is – always keeping me on my toes. We’ve been together 22 years, and his spontaneity has made our life exciting,” explained James.

Staff with ThedaCare said Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 12 years ago and in March of 2021, care teams suggested he enter the Hospice program – estimating he had about six months to live.

To be able to make Gary’s dream come true, James asked around. “Our social worker had an idea, and enlisted the help of the ThedaCare Hopes & Dreams Program,” he said.

This program is part of the ThedaCare Hospice Foundation and aims to create lasting memories and grant final wishes for hospice patients.

“Our Hospice Hopes & Dreams volunteer, Laura, set out to find an agency that would rent a black Corvette convertible for a short period of time,” explained Jane Shea, Hospice Volunteer Specialist for ThedaCare at Home. “We were thrilled when Bergstrom said they would love to help with the wish.”

– Surprising Gary –

On August 25, Gary’s 64th birthday, the ThedaCare crew said his wish was granted.

John Bergstrom, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bergstrom Corporation, even personally drove his 1967 black Corvette convertible to give Gary a special ride.

“When Gary saw the car, he had a huge smile on his face,” described James. “He couldn’t believe Mr. Bergstrom was there, and going to take him for a ride, fulfilling his birthday wish. We couldn’t believe he could take time out of his busy schedule to do something like this for Gary. We are incredibly grateful. In the photos from the day, you can just see the smiles on everyone’s face. It was priceless. And that is how we all felt. It was an absolutely perfect day.”

Bergstrom also brought a brand-new corvette so that everyone could take photos.

“We are so thankful for the Hopes & Dreams program and our Hospice care teams,” said James. “They are amazing. Not just fulfilling this wish, but day in and day out. Our Hospice team helps us care for Gary, and make him comfortable. They have become like family, and we appreciate everything they do for us.”

To learn more about the ThedaCare Family of Foundations and the impact of donor support, email Foundations@thedacare.org or click here.