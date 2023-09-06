STOUGHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin was taken to the Dane County jail after allegedly trying to flee from authorities on a moped before getting arrested.

The Stoughton Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop involving a moped. On September 1 around 11:55 p.m., police tried to pull over the driver of a moped for multiple traffic violations.

Authorities say the driver, only identified as a 20-year-old man, did not stop for the officer and continued to drive. The driver allegedly entered private and public property to try to elude the officer.

Eventually, the driver was stopped and arrested for eluding. The release says that when the driver was asked why he tried to flee on a moped, he reportedly said he thought ‘it was worth a shot.’

The driver was later sent to the Dane County Jail and was given multiple traffic citations.

No additional information was provided.