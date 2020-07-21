Items left on stovetop cause of Green Bay fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Items left on a stovetop have been identified as the cause of a Tuesday morning fire in Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire, crews were called out to a structure fire in the 1100 block of S. Jackson shortly before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say that, upon arrival, smoke could be seen from open windows.

Green Bay Police had reported an active fire in the kitchen, but were driven out by smoke.

Green Bay Metro Fire says they were able to quickly extinguish the fire with one hoseline. The fire was contained to the stovetop with minor extension to the walls and cabinets.

Officials say the fire was started when items stored on the stovetop were ignited after the wrong burner was accidentally turned on. The damages to the home are estimated to be at about $5,000.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

