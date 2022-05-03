FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing items off a property in Fox Crossing.

The Fox Crossing Police Department posted on Facebook about a suspect who allegedly stole some lawn equipment and other items from a property. The incident reportedly happened over the weekend of April 29 and May 1.

Two pictures were provided, in the first one, at least one item can be seen in the back of the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities said that even though the vehicle is seen on camera, the license plate is too pixelated to make out any of the characters.

Photo courtesy of the Fox Crossing Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Fox Crossing Police Department

In the Facebook post, the Fox Crossing Police Department mentioned a snowblower that was stolen on ‘surveillance Sunday’.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-720-7109 or those who want to remain anonymous can call 920-231-8477. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.