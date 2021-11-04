It’s a-boat time: Historical S.S. Badger returns to Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a-boat that time of year when the historic S.S. Badger returns home for some much-needed R & R.

On Thursday, Sturgeon Bay residents woke up bright and early to watch as the S.S. Badger sailed into the port to undergo its routinely scheduled inspection and paint job.

While this historical landmark returns every five years for maintenance check-ups, it always feels like it’s the first time with residents crowding the streets to watch as the last working coal-fired passenger steamship in the country passes through.

And this won’t be the last time this car ferry rolls through. First built in 1952, this ship has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Making around 450 crossings per season, this 6650-ton ship can comfortably accommodate 600 passengers, 180 cars, tour buses, RVs, motorcycles, and even commercial trucks.

  • Photo Courtesy of Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Inc.
Additionally, the S.S. Badger is reportedly the largest cross-lake passenger service on the Great Lakes spanning 410 feet long, 59 feet wide, and reaching 106 feet tall offering passengers a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.

For more details on how to boar the S.S. Badger and embark on the ride of a lifetime, visit the S.S. Badger website.

