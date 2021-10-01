FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘It’s a dream come true’: Local chocolatier opens first brick-and-mortar store in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweet dream that began 25 years ago, is finally being realized for a local Fond du Lac woman.

From a young age, Claudette Rahmer knew she loved making chocolates for her family and friends. However, what she didn’t know was how this seemingly small side hobby would change the trajectory of her life forever.

Claudette would soon come to realize that she not only had an undeniable talent for making delicious chocolates but also had aspirations of using that talent to open and own her very own chocolate shop.

Since then, Claudette has dedicated decades of her life to perfecting her craft and working around the clock in order to live out that dream.

And well folks, that dream starts now.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then reopening from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Claudette is inviting the community to join her as she accomplishes her life-long dream and opens her very own chocolate shop, CC’s Chocolates, located at 57 N Macy Street, in Fond du Lac.

And patrons planning to attend the grand opening should come hungry as a wide selection of homemade and locally sourced treats such as truffles, cheesecake, ice cream, coffee, tiramisu, cake pops, baklava, and much more awaits them at CC’s Chocolates.

“It’s a dream come true. I never thought I would be able to open my first store, but the opportunities I have been given have made this all possible. I’m really happy,” said Claudette.

