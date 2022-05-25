NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s just about that time of year again when seniors in high schools across the nation gear up for the ‘real world’ and graduate.

Neenah High School’s 2022 graduating class was honored on Wednesday with a procession around the school. Students gathered in their vehicles in the parking lot and made a loop around the school.

Families and friends of the graduates gathered out by Memorial Park to congratulate the Class of 2022. This is the third year Neenah High School has held the graduation procession.

Although the weather was rainy and wet, that didn’t hold back seniors from showcasing their excitement for the procession.

“It’s fun to see all the underclassmen and teachers. It’s a good send-off,” said one of the seniors at Neenah High School. “We’re so excited to graduate.”

Neenah High School Graduation Procession

Students got creative with the procession, arriving in racing cars, old-school hotrods, vintage cars, and some students were on a boat being pulled by a truck. The creativity was endless.

The Neenah Police Department helped assist with traffic control during the event, and the school looks forward to continuing this tradition in the future.

The Neenah High School graduation ceremony will commence at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information about Neenah High School, including access to a live stream of the graduation ceremony, click here.