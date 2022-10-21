GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They say practice makes perfect, and the Green Bay Police Department is sharpening its skills when it comes to tactical situations after running through police active response training.

Joined by other Brown County police and fire departments, the agencies focused on coordinating a response to an active shooter at the Bay Beach Amusement Park.

This was the tenth installment of the twelve active response pieces of training and law enforcement continues to stress how important it is to be ready when called upon.

“What we learned from, going back to 2017 when we had an incident at Lambeau Field, it was kind of a dry run when we had an incident at the loading docks back there,” said Jeff Englebrecht with the Green Bay Police Department. “With the Oneida [Casino] incident, we did have a loss of lives so we look at those incidents every time and learn from those.”

Officials say that when responding to active shooter incidents, teamwork is crucial and could often be the difference between life and death for not only civilians but the first responders themselves.

“It’s unfortunate that we even have to talk about this topic altogether,” said Englebrecht. “It’s a lot of chaos and hectic moments but that chaos has to be controlled throughout the duration of the incident.”

The roles of police, fire, and rescue all vary when it comes to an active shooter. Police’s main goal is to stop the shooter, while fire and EMS tend to those injured and wounded.

“It’s a lot of coordination between agencies that you might work together with daily, but it’s not necessarily in this type of circumstance,” said Rob Goplin with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Authorities also say that when incidents happen around the country such as Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, it’s an opportunity for the departments to review the footage and learn from the response of other agencies.