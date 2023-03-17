GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is nearly a crime not to wear green on Saint Patrick’s Day. Wisconsinites witnessing the blessing of the Shamrock say it is one of the most important days of the year.

“I’m here at Saint Brendan’s Inn celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and it is a wonderful day to Saint Patrick’s Day. It is a day where we say goodbye to winter’s worries and have a toast to the promises of spring,” stated Robert Lannoye.

Dozens gathered for the blessing of the Shamrock in Green Bay. Owner of Saint Brendan’s Inn Rip O’Dwanny says he is thrilled to host the blessing.

“When Saint Patrick first came to Ireland what he did is he used the Shamrock to explain the blessing of the trinity, one for the father, one for the son, and one for the holy spirit,” stated O’Dwanny.

Saint Brendan’s opened in 2003 and is known for celebrating the luck of the Irish. Wisconsin educator Kaleb Santy brought his son along to celebrate one of his favorite holidays.

“I’ve been a teacher for 12 years and this is the first Saint Patrick’s Day during the week that we’ve had off of school so, I thought it was a great opportunity to come out and have him understand part of the meaning that Saint Patrick Day has for people who are of Irish descent, both in the United States and Ireland,” said Santy.

The city of Green Bay will soon host a parade honoring Saint Patrick’s Day.