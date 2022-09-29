MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rock the Block, an initiative with the purpose of getting neighbors and the greater community together to improve their city, made a stop in Menasha through the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

The project helped out a Menasha widow and her son, who is disabled, as one of the families whose home is revitalized in this year’s neighborhood project.

“What’s going through my mind first is this is such an unexpected blessing to me,” said Menasha Rock the Block recipient, Grace Truebenbach. “We’ve been here since 2008, I’ve enjoyed living here in Menasha, it’s a nice neighborhood.”

Rock the Block provides affordable repairs, including roofing, siding, window and door replacement, porch repairs, exterior repairs and improvements, painting, and landscaping. All work through this program is made possible through volunteers and community donations.

“It’s looking very good and it’s going to be great. It’s stuff that I could never do by myself,” said Truebenbach. “That’s why I am so grateful and thankful for what they’re doing for me.”

Truebenbach admits she hadn’t heard about Rock the Block before until she was contacted via letter to become a recipient.

“I was surprised and I thought, how did they choose me? But, I was very happy. I think it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing for communities and people that need help,” explained Truebenbach.

She remains forever grateful for the help provided through the program.

“I’m blessed. I’m at peace. I have joy. and I just love to see the young people, all ages here together helping me and helping people throughout the Fox Valley,” concluded Truebenbach.

For more information about Rock the Block, you can click here.