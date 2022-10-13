ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual event to raise awareness of breast reconstruction is back in Brown County, except this time at a different venue.

The 8th edition of BRAs of the Bay, presented by Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, was held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Resch Expo in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

The event works to close the loop on breast cancer and raise awareness about breast reconstruction rights for breast cancer patients. BRA stands for breast reconstruction awareness.

Federal law mandates coverage of breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients, even if the reconstruction is delayed until after treatment for cancer. It’s a law that many in the community are unfamiliar with.

“This annual event is about awareness,” says Dr. Elizabeth A. O’Connor, a plastic surgeon with BayCare Clinic. “Patients need to be made aware of their rights under the law. Insurance must cover the cost of breast reconstruction surgery for breast cancer patients. Many patients are still unaware of this important fact. This event is simply an effort to help spread the word.”

The Breast Reconstruction Awareness USA Campaign is dedicated to building awareness around breast reconstruction options. Its goal is to educate, engage, and empower women to make the decision that is best for them following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

80% of proceeds raised at Thursday night’s event will go to Ribbon of Hope, a non-profit organization that is a financial, informational, and emotional resource for breast cancer patients in northeast Wisconsin. 20% will go to the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day USA organization.