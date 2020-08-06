GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘It’s an honor:’ Green Bay veteran presented medal by Rep. Gallagher

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay veteran has been presented a medal by Representative Mike Gallagher.

Sergeant John Roes, a Green Bay resident who served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, was presented with a Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star, an honor he earned while serving in the Gulf War.

Sgt. Roes says it’s the last medal he needed to join the local VFW post.

“It’s an honor, you know? I could do without it, but it shows a little respect and I have respect for the Army and it’s a good way to show that people love to serve.”

Sgt. Roes tells WFRV Local 5 that the best part about serving was the people he served with. He has also been awarded the Humanitarian Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More