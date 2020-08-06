‘It’s an honor:’ Green Bay veteran presented medal by Rep. Gallagher

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay veteran has been presented a medal by Representative Mike Gallagher.

Sergeant John Roes, a Green Bay resident who served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, was presented with a Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star, an honor he earned while serving in the Gulf War.

Sgt. Roes says it’s the last medal he needed to join the local VFW post.

“It’s an honor, you know? I could do without it, but it shows a little respect and I have respect for the Army and it’s a good way to show that people love to serve.”

Sgt. Roes tells WFRV Local 5 that the best part about serving was the people he served with. He has also been awarded the Humanitarian Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

