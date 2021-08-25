FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

It’s Back: Old Glory Honor Flight of N.E. WI resumes Aug. 31, transporting 99 veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Old Glory Honor Flight has announced Mission 54 from Appleton International Airport to Washington, D.C. is back.

According to a release, the flight was put on an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic. Now, it is scheduled to start on August 31.

On this mission, organizers say the flight is scheduled to take 99 veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to see the memorials built in their honor.

“We are thrilled to restart our operations after a long pause and are excited to get back to our mission of flying our heroes to DC to see their memorials. I think it will be an emotional journey for all involved,” says Diane MacDonald, Executive Director, Old Glory Honor Flight.

If you didn’t know, the flight is a completely free one-day trip to say ‘Thank You’ for the veterans’ service and sacrifice.

Nonprofit organizers say the Welcome Home Celebration for the veterans is open to the public, starting at 7:30 p.m. Anyone attending must wear a mask inside the airport because of current TSA regulations.

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview