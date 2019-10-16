It’s been a busy week for the Tigerton school district, classes canceled for second day

TIGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a busy start to the week in the Tigerton School District.

Late Monday night water was seen leaking into the combined middle and high school’s basement cafeteria at the wall and floor joint.

Luckily, there was no water damage but addressing the water main break meant classes would need to be canceled Tuesday.

Crews had to cut a hole into a classroom’s floor to access the affected area of pipe under the building, and though the plan was to replace the line completely they were instead able to bypass it.

The break not only affected the combined school’s obvious elements like bathrooms and water fountains, but it affected how students district-wide could eat.

“The cafeteria cooks food for students across the district, so even though work was being done at the middle/high school building we had to close the elementary school and daycare,” Tigerton School District Administrator Ben Rayome told Local 5.

The excitement didn’t end there, however.

As luck would have it, there was a middle school volleyball end of season party, a middle school football game, and parent/teacher conferences all on Tuesday night.

“Everyone was asking if there would be school tomorrow,” Rayome said with a laugh. “We walked quite a few people though the school showing them what was going on.”

When word came down that crews would indeed need another day kids, of course, were pretty excited.

“Our kids also had Wednesday off, but we made it a teacher inservice day for our staff,” explained Rayome.

As far as makeup days are concerned, Rayome said he’ll need to speak with the district’s board, but the event will more-or-less be treated like a snow day in the manner of monitoring overall minutes.

The last step before students return to business as usual on Thursday?

“We’ll need to flush the waterline to ensure everything is all safe for our kiddos when they return.”

Work is planned for completion around noon, Wednesday; classes will resume normally Thursday.