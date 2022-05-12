DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s a day many people have been waiting for — warm weather!

It brought plenty of people out to the docks and boat launches at the Fox Point boat launch off Riverside Drive in De Pere on Thursday.

“Everybody has been waiting for warm weather,” one woman told Local 5. “I think it’s been a long time coming.”

She, along with her husband, was embarking on a 10-mile journey on the Fox River Trail, with a pit stop to get some food at The Hashery for brunch.

“I don’t care if it’s humid or not, I’m out here getting sweaty, come home and take a shower,” another woman on a bike told us.

As you can tell, there is one thing on everyone’s minds.

“It’s a nice day for some fishing, it’s a wonderful day for a day off, right?” one man joked with us. We asked if he caught anything yet, but he joked the day was still young. “Not many clouds, I’m from Arizona, so I’ll take it.”

Another biker we caught up with said it was already “too hot.” Local 5’s Barrett Tryon quickly told him, “you can’t say that yet!”

Bikers, walkers, and runners were all spotted along the trail Thursday morning. Of course, it was just not for people. There were plenty of dogs out and about and ducks floating in the water.

After spending a few hours outside, there was a sure-fire way to cool off, a couple of hundred feet from the trail.

“We’ve had such a slow spring. It seemed like winter hang on forever,” said a manager for the nearby Dairy Queen.

There was a steady stream of people going through the front door and in the drive-through lane. And the story had only been open for about 10 minutes when Local 5 showed up.

“It’s a great time to be in the ice cream business, that’s for sure,” the DQ manager told us.

People in northeast Wisconsin were not wasting any time enjoying a nice (and warm) day outside.