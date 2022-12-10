NORTHEAST, Wis. (WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.



“I just think it’s a great way to come out and support your local people trying to make it like everyone else.”Andrea Murray owner doughnuts for dogs

That community spirit for the holidays was also on display in the Fox cities. African heritage incorporated hosted the “Soulful Holiday Village” in Appleton, bringing together holiday celebrations of all kinds.

“We wanted our children and families to have a great holiday experience, so we have Christmas, we have Kwanza, we have carolers; we have Santa, and everything that brings about a joyful, soulful, holiday event,” said Dr. Sabrina Robins board member of African Heritage Inc.

Finally, we cannot forget the beloved talking Christmas Tree bringing childhood memories to mind for some, while building new experiences for the next generation at Green Bay’s Neville Public Museum.



“My name is Bruce the Spruce, I think all Christmas trees are important to the community because with their decorations and their lights they spread joy and happiness to people all around the city,” said Bruce the Spruce.



Bruce’s last day at the museum is January 4th.