It’s feeling like Groundhogs Day on day 11 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season

(WFRV) – Day 11 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing has wrapped up and DNR says the harvest resembled that of Monday’s with the no fish weighing 100 pounds or greater being harvested on the Winnebago System.

However, DNR officials share that Blackwolf Landing led all registration stations today with nine fish registered to mark it as the first day that the southern registration stations saw more fish than the northern registration stations.

DNR reports that the water clarity remains at around 12 feet on average around the lake. Spearers told officials that the lake snowpack is maintaining, but some of the landings and access points are beginning to turn to slush.

Officials are now predicting that with warmer weather in the forecast for the rest of the week, water clarity could take a hit heading into the final weekend.

The biggest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago on Tuesday was speared by Daniel Preissner and weighed in at 97.9 pounds and 73.9 inches.

Daniel’s fish was an F2 female and registered at Calumet Harbor. Officials add that it was the second consecutive day that no fish weighing 100 pounds or greater were harvested on the Winnebago System.

Officials say that in total, 31 lake sturgeon were speared on Lake Winnebago, bringing the season total to 1,257 on Lake Winnebago and 1,621 on the Winnebago System.