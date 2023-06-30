GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Grocery stores are seeing an increase in customers due to the holiday weekend. With the 4th of July around the corner rats and burgers are expected to fly off the shelves, meat clerks recommend buying in bulk to get the best bang for your buck.



Samuel Berard has worked in Woodman’s meat department for five years and says customers appear eager and hungry for holiday events.



“I would always recommend going fresh if you can over frozen maybe buying bulk or even just buying roast and breaking them down yourselves saves you a couple of dollars in the long run,” said Berard.



Berard suggests purchasing familiar favorites sooner rather than later.



“Supply and demand I mean if there’s something that you’re planning on getting, it might not be there by the time you go to get it, I would just get it now laughs,” explained Berard.



Berard says meat can be frozen and kept in good use for four to 12 months.