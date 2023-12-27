GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the New Year approaches, local restaurants, bars, and event spaces are making preparations to ring in 2024.

Whether it’s your favorite sports bar, sit-down restaurant, or activity center, there’s no shortage of festivities to enjoy with your family and friends in Green Bay.

Local 5’s Samantha Petters caught up with several businesses to talk more in-depth about what the community can look forward to on December 31.

Over in the Titletown District, employees are busy prepping for their sixth New Year’s Eve event, “TT NYE.”

“You can expect to see our classics of extended ice skating and tubing and live music and a 9 p.m. and a midnight countdown,” said Jessica Dickhut, Titletown’s Events Coordinator. “We are planning a ton of LED activities so we’ll have LED swings, LED mini golf, LED cornhole, and so many more LED displays.”

In addition to the light displays, Titletown added a new champagne walkway, which will mostly be a great spot for photo opportunities and bubbly drinks along the way for those of age.

Also, new this year is a watch party in light of the Packers’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Organizers have planned a watch party with multiple TVs set up in the park and the Rockwood Terrace for attendees to watch the game.

“Our Rockwood space opens at 6 p.m. so it’s about an hour and a half before kickoff and will be on a first come first serve basis,” explained Dickhut. “Once we hit capacity we will kind of start a line from there but it’s really great because if you register, just by showing up to the watch party you get entered to win autographed items!”

Within the Rockwood watch party, will be food and beverages along with plenty of Packers-themed photo opportunities and giveaway items.

On the other side of Lambeau Field, the party continues at Stadium View where bar staff are expecting a significant turnout for not only the Packers game but New Year’s celebrations.

“New Year’s Eve is gonna be crazy, we’ve got the Packers versus the Vikings and we’re giving away tickets to the Bears game that night too,” said Nich Coehoorn, the Stadium View Assistant Operations Manager. “We’re going to have a DJ going all night, it’s going to be a lot of fun. This will be the place to be.”

Coehoorn continued to tell Local 5 that Stadium View will have an abundance of food and drink specials throughout the day and will be staying open for an additional hour closing at 3 a.m.

If you’re looking for a romantic evening out or a nice dining experience, look no further than The OC, right off the Fox River. Staff say they’re expecting a busy night but they’re fully prepared to embrace the rush of diners.

I always feel like we get a little bit busier beforehand and then sometimes people might go home to watch the game but with it being New Year’s Eve I really do plan to be seeing a lot of faces out here that night enjoying a lot of celebrations.” stated Melissa Gilbert, The OC Server. “With a Packers win and also a really good new year.”

The OC Owner, Gabriel Gomez said that the restaurant will be open starting at 4 p.m. with a specially crafted New Year’s Eve menu.

“It will either be a 3-course meal or a 4-course meal and this year we’re going to be open until midnight when last year we were only open until 10 o’clock,” added Gomez.

The easiest way to book reservations is on OpenTable but you can also call in and they will directly take reservations over the phone.

While these are just some of the many locations in Green Bay that will be offering celebrations to ring in the new year, there is one thing that is for sure; Green Bay will be the place to be on December 31.

For more information on Titletown’s TT NYE celebration or Stadium View’s New Year’s Eve specials, click the links provided.