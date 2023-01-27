(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area.

On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.

From the 911 Dispatchers in the Comm Center just now: “tell everyone to SLOW DOWN. It’s icy countywide!!!” Winnebago County Sheriff

On 511, there are at least three incidents of crashes affecting traffic on I-41 in Winnebago County. There are additional crashes/vehicles in ditches in Appleton.

Most of northeast Wisconsin has ‘slippery’ road conditions.