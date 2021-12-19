‘It’s important that the community see Black people in all aspects of life’: African Heritage Inc. hosts holiday event

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – People of all ages came together on Saturday and celebrated the holidays at the African Heritage Incorporated Soul Food Village.

Organizers say during the festive event guests were able to interact with the first African American Black Santa in the Fox Cities in addition to enjoying toy giveaways, artwork shops, music, and delicious soul food.

“We want to make sure that we depict authentic Black people voices, and it’s all about representation. It’s important that children, it’s important that the community, see Black people in all aspects of life,” shared Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, Co-Founder of the African Heritage Incorporated.

The event also highlighted a few Black-owned businesses throughout the day.