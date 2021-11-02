‘It’s kind of big-time:’ Sturgeon Bay’s downtown serves as movie set, local man’s classic car to be featured in film

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In a portion of downtown Sturgeon Bay, business as usual paused Tuesday.

“Roads have been closed, and if they don’t have to frequent 3rd Avenue businesses today, to just kind of stay away from the area,” Carly Sarkis, Marketing & Events Director for Destination Sturgeon Bay told Local 5.

She and other representatives from Destination Sturgeon Bay worked to keep the streets clear as a film crew set the scene.

“We’re not exactly sure what exactly is gonna be cut in the final scenes,” Sarkis said, “but we hope that there are little bits and pieces of Sturgeon Bay here and there.”

One thing that is expected to make the final cut is Bill Murrock’s red Camero.

“In the world of muscle cars, the ’69 Camaro is probably one of the best to have,” Murrock told Local 5.

The classic car club he belongs to connected him with producers months ago,

“I was contacted by a film crew, they were looking for a red sports car,” Murrock said. “I sent them pictures, and sure enough it was exactly what they were looking for.”

He’s spent the past three days on set.

“It’s kind of big-time, they’re saying actually that this film will make movie theaters,” Murrock said.

If it does make theaters, you’re going to have to wait until then to see what the film’s all about.

“Per production, we’re kind of told to keep it kind of on the down-low,” Sarkis said when asked if she knew anything about the movie’s plot.

Murrock agreed, “I don’t think they want the cat out of the bag quite yet, they want to kind of keep it hush-hush until the whole thing is put together and then it’s released.”

And when it is released, Murrock will be more than ready to see his Camero on the big screen.

“I’ll probably be first in line to see it,” he said. “It’s quite an honor to be involved with something like this.”

He’ll be first in line to see his car and his hometown.

“It puts Sturgeon Bay on the map,” Murrock said. “It really does, and it’s going to be a worldwide feature, so it’s kind of neat to be a part of this.”