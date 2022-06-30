SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Since 1948 it has been a staple on Main Street in downtown Shawano. On Thursday at 2 p.m., a popular eatery closed for good.

People from all over packed Angie’s Main Cafe for one final meal. Since the news that Angie’s was closing, seats have been full.

“I cried,” joked Jim Yeakey. “I come here for breakfast every day.”

The inside remains largely unchanged from when it opened decades ago. And that’s part of the restaurant’s charm.

“So many places have booths and tables and you’re not with people. I’ve met people I’ve never known before and I’ve lived here since ’67,” Yeakey said.

It has not been Angie’s Main Cafe forever. It first opened in 1948 as Dehn’s Ice Cream Parlor. It would remain serving ice cream until Judy Popp, and her husband, bought it in 1992 and added food to the menu.

“Angie worked for me for six years, and then she bought it from me, and she’s been here 24 years,” Popp said.

To say owner Angie Bistoff is “hands on” is an understatement. She was busy on the grill on Thursday, scrambling eggs and making burgers for the dozens of customers.

“All the people in the community here supporting us and loving us we love them all,” Bistoff told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “We’re going to miss them, but we’ll see them on the other side of the counter.”

After 30 years of working seven days a week, she’s ready to hang up her apron.

“It’s just so amazing. I’ve been blessed all these years,” Bistoff said while still cooking and taking orders.

While Bistoff may no longer be serving up delicious food, she says people here will always be family.

“She’s going to be so missed in the community. She’s got the kindest heart in town,” said Popp.

Bistoff said the new owners plan to dismantle the cafe from its current form. However, official plans for what’s next have not been released.