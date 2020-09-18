It’s National Cheeseburger Day: Where’s the best place to get one in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Friday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger. We all know Seymour is the Home of the Hamburger, but where is the best place to get a burger in Wisconsin?
According to Travel Wisconsin, here are six highway spots for a delicious burger:
- The first-ever Culver’s in Sauk City
- Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee
- Mazos on Milwaukee’s south side
- Court ‘N House Bar & Grill in Eau Claire
- Francesca’s al Lago in Madison
- The Historic Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
We want to hear from you! Where is your favorite place to get a burger in Wisconsin? Let us know on our Facebook page:
