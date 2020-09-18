It’s National Cheeseburger Day: Where’s the best place to get one in Wisconsin?

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 28: In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The burger chain, with currently has 63 locations, is expected to go public this week with an IPO priced between $17 to $19 a share. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHAK. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Friday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger. We all know Seymour is the Home of the Hamburger, but where is the best place to get a burger in Wisconsin?

According to Travel Wisconsin, here are six highway spots for a delicious burger:

  • The first-ever Culver’s in Sauk City
  • Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee
  • Mazos on Milwaukee’s south side
  • Court ‘N House Bar & Grill in Eau Claire
  • Francesca’s al Lago in Madison
  • The Historic Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

