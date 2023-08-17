GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit in Brown County is making the workforce more inclusive with the first accessible food truck in the area.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) in Green Bay is taking its Grounded Café on the road with a new food truck. Not only is the truck equipped with a wheelchair lift, but it also has a wide layout and low counters. All the elements were designed to help those struggling with mobility.

ADRC Director Devon Christianson says, “It’s not just a food truck. It’s a food truck with a mission. If people see folks with disabilities and see the great gifts they have, it really changes how people see people.”

Lucas Schamachel has been an ambassador for the café for six years and says he’s looking forward to getting out of the café space and into the community.

“I love caring about customers and how they care about me too. It’s very good that we can have all the help that we can get from all abilities,” Schamachel says.

Now that the truck is fully operating, it is another chance to make the county a more inclusive place for everyone.

Christianson says, “How can we solve several of the problems that we’re facing and challenged with? Those problems being the opportunity for people with disabilities to have real work experience, and training opportunities where they can go out into the community.”

The next stop of the truck is the Brown County Library on Friday, August 18 at the Brown County Library for their Food Truck Friday event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.