GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a Green Bay man was arrested as a homicide suspect last Saturday, the police are speaking out about a wave of criminal activity happening on the city’s west side.

In light of the homicide on the 1700 block of Western Avenue, Captain Jeff Brester with the Green Bay Police Department says “We’ve had a rash of some incidents in this area recently. As far as we can tell, none of them are connected to each other, so it’s not a string of robberies, or burglars or violent crimes in the area. These isolated incidents involving these people just happen to happen in that area. It’s not related to the area itself.”

Police have a 45-year-old man in custody awaiting charges. An officer will be at the scene on Western Avenue until an autopsy is completed.

A 30-year-old man was found unconscious in a home in the 1700 block of Western Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say that witnesses reported the suspect had gone to a nearby residence and asked to call 911, stating that he was involved in a ‘physical altercation.’

No additional information was provided.